Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Friday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $151.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Newmont traded as low as $94.34 and last traded at $95.7430. 30,294,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 10,625,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

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More Newmont News

In other Newmont news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont reported strong quarterly results and recently raised its quarterly dividend, underpinning cash flow and income appeal for long?term investors. Read More.

Newmont reported strong quarterly results and recently raised its quarterly dividend, underpinning cash flow and income appeal for long?term investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank maintained a “sector outperform” view on NEM (small trim to its price target), leaving a large implied upside from current levels — a sign some sell?side support remains. Read More.

Scotiabank maintained a “sector outperform” view on NEM (small trim to its price target), leaving a large implied upside from current levels — a sign some sell?side support remains. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains tilted positive overall (consensus rating = Buy and a high average price target), which could limit downside if bullion stabilizes. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains tilted positive overall (consensus rating = Buy and a high average price target), which could limit downside if bullion stabilizes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company disclosures include routine 10b5?1 sales by executives (planned program) — typically pre?arranged and not an immediate operational red flag. Read More.

Company disclosures include routine 10b5?1 sales by executives (planned program) — typically pre?arranged and not an immediate operational red flag. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro fears that the Fed may delay rate cuts amid sticky inflation and higher oil prices have driven gold and silver lower; miners like Newmont are highly sensitive to bullion moves, pressuring the share price. Read More.

Macro fears that the Fed may delay rate cuts amid sticky inflation and higher oil prices have driven gold and silver lower; miners like Newmont are highly sensitive to bullion moves, pressuring the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising fuel costs and weaker gold prices are being cited as squeezing miners’ margins and raising concerns about 2026 cost/volume outlook — a direct headwind to near?term earnings expectations. Read More.

Rising fuel costs and weaker gold prices are being cited as squeezing miners’ margins and raising concerns about 2026 cost/volume outlook — a direct headwind to near?term earnings expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent open?market insider selling (David James Fry sold ~18,394 shares, disclosed via SEC Form 4) has amplified negative sentiment during a broader sector pullback. Read More.

Recent open?market insider selling (David James Fry sold ~18,394 shares, disclosed via SEC Form 4) has amplified negative sentiment during a broader sector pullback. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple market write?ups flagged sharp intraday declines after the Fed’s signal and weaker bullion; momentum selling in the sector has exacerbated Newmont’s drop. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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