Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 20th (ABG, ACN, ACQ, AKR, ALM, BYD, ETON, FDX, GAP, LINC)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 20th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $240.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $243.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$24.00.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) had its target price increased by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $17.00 to $23.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$270.00 to C$265.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target increased by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $424.00 to $432.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $410.00 to $455.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $38.00 to $45.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $38.00 to $46.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target reduced by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$110.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$116.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$125.00 to C$115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$108.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) was given a C$120.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$68.00 to C$73.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$75.00 to C$78.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) had its target price boosted by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

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