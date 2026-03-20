Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 20th (ABG, ACN, ACQ, AKR, ALM, BYD, ETON, FDX, GAP, LINC)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 20th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $240.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

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Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $243.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$24.00.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) had its target price increased by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $17.00 to $23.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$270.00 to C$265.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target increased by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $424.00 to $432.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $410.00 to $455.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $38.00 to $45.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $38.00 to $46.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target reduced by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$110.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$116.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$125.00 to C$115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$108.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) was given a C$120.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$68.00 to C$73.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$75.00 to C$78.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) had its target price boosted by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

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