Northern Electric (LON:NTEA) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Northern Electric PLC (LON:NTEA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 123 and last traded at GBX 126.30, with a volume of 3118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50.

Northern Electric Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.09.

About Northern Electric

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Northern Electric PLC’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

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