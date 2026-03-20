Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.6513. Dai Nippon Printing shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 1,065 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dai Nippon Printing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

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