Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.6513. Dai Nippon Printing shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 1,065 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dai Nippon Printing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Dai Nippon Printing
Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance
Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.
About Dai Nippon Printing
Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.
DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.
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