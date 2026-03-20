Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.6513. Dai Nippon Printing shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 1,065 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dai Nippon Printing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

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Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

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