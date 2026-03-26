iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,216,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 543,701 shares.The stock last traded at $145.13 and had previously closed at $144.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average is $143.45.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 992,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,632,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,698,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,969,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,141,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,496.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 92,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

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