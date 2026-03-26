LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Down 75.2% in March

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,787 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the February 26th total of 11,246 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,691 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance

LPKFF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

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About LPKF Laser & Electronics

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LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a Germany?based technology company specializing in laser?based solutions for electronics manufacturing and precision material processing. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, the company develops and markets laser systems and equipment that enable prototyping, microstructuring and joining applications across a range of industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes laser direct structuring systems for printed circuit board prototyping, laser welding machines for plastics and metals, and laser drilling and cutting systems for microelectronics and sensor components.

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