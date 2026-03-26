S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Given New GBX 30 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 28 to GBX 30 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 38 to GBX 43 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.67.

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S4 Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LON SFOR opened at GBX 25.01 on Thursday. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 15.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.94.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 5 earnings per share for the quarter. S4 Capital had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S4 Capital will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

About S4 Capital

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S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

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