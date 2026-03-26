Mears Group’s (MER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 565 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MER. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 499 target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mears Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 503.50.

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Mears Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 348.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.09. The firm has a market cap of £287.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.31. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 310 and a one year high of GBX 421.37.

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 55.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mears Group had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mears Group will post 32.5150732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mears Group

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Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services. It provides housing management services, which include supply of affordable homes to public and private sectors; emergency and temporary accommodation services; affordable housing/social housing management; housing with care services; private rented sector; stock acquisition; mears housing solutions; and housing services to central government departments.

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