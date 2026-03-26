HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM)

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

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Journey Medical Stock Down 1.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Journey Medical

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $227.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.81. Journey Medical has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Journey Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Journey Medical by 4,707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Journey Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corp, headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, is a commercial dermatology company focused on acquiring, developing and marketing prescription dermatology products in the United States. Since its incorporation in 2019, the company has built a portfolio of both branded and generic topical therapies designed to address a range of skin conditions, including acne, atopic dermatitis, fungal infections and inflammatory lesions.

The company’s product lineup features antibiotic/anti-inflammatory combinations and corticosteroid-based formulations delivered through proprietary gel, cream and foam vehicles.

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