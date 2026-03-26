YouGov (LON:YOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 450 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 174.39% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on YouGov in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 380 to GBX 350 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 370 to GBX 350 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, YouGov presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 411.
View Our Latest Research Report on YouGov
YouGov Price Performance
YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 11.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YouGov had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts predict that YouGov will post 41.8853256 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at YouGov
In related news, insider Ian Griffiths purchased 30,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 per share, for a total transaction of £48,023.04. Also, insider Stephan Shakespeare acquired 65,616 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 155 per share, with a total value of £101,704.80. Insiders have purchased a total of 112,986 shares of company stock valued at $18,472,430 in the last ninety days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key YouGov News
Here are the key news stories impacting YouGov this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders bought stock on March 24 — Chair Ian Griffiths (30,784 shares at ~GBX 156) and CEO Stephan Shakespeare (65,616 shares at ~GBX 155) — signalling management confidence in the business and providing a bullish signal to long-term holders. Ian Griffiths Buys 30,784 Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Berenberg initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 price target, adding institutional endorsement that could attract fresh inflows. Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on YouGov
- Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a GBX 510 target — one of the more bullish broker views still intact, supporting the longer-term upside narrative. UBS reaffirms Buy on YouGov
- Neutral Sentiment: YouGov reported quarterly EPS of GBX 11.40 with thin net margins (~3–3.5%); results are modest and suggest the group needs to manage costs while it reinvests for AI-driven growth. YouGov Earnings / MarketBeat
- Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan trimmed price targets (to GBX 350) but kept buy/overweight stances — a modest analyst downgrade in target but not in conviction, which tempers downside while leaving potential upside if execution improves. Broker Ratings (Digital Look)
- Neutral Sentiment: The Citi/YouGov public inflation-expectations survey (reported by Reuters) reinforces YouGov’s market position and data reach, but the survey traction is more strategic/brand-reinforcing than an immediate earnings lever. UK public inflation expectations surge (Reuters)
- Negative Sentiment: YouGov warned of lower profits as AI investments and related costs squeeze margins — that guidance surprise is the primary driver of today’s share weakness. YouGov warns of lower profit, shares drop
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that YouGov is exploring the sale of a unit (including its Shopper business) to offset cash strain raise concerns about execution, recurring revenue and near-term balance-sheet pressure. YouGov considers Shopper sale (Investors Chronicle)
YouGov Company Profile
YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.
Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.