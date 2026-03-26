YouGov (LON:YOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 450 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 174.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on YouGov in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 380 to GBX 350 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 370 to GBX 350 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, YouGov presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 411.

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YouGov Price Performance

Shares of LON:YOU opened at GBX 164 on Thursday. YouGov has a one year low of GBX 135.40 and a one year high of GBX 399. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.62.

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 11.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YouGov had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts predict that YouGov will post 41.8853256 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at YouGov

In related news, insider Ian Griffiths purchased 30,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 per share, for a total transaction of £48,023.04. Also, insider Stephan Shakespeare acquired 65,616 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 155 per share, with a total value of £101,704.80. Insiders have purchased a total of 112,986 shares of company stock valued at $18,472,430 in the last ninety days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key YouGov News

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YouGov Company Profile

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YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

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