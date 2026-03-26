Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $263.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.26 and a 200 day moving average of $282.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $298.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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