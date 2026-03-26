Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,450 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,450 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,122 to GBX 1,425 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,355 to GBX 1,440 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,373.

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Prudential Price Performance

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,068 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,132.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,094.75. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 678.40 and a one year high of GBX 1,238. The company has a market cap of £26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92.

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Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

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