Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Price Target to GBX 210

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 260 to GBX 210 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Franchise Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 197.50.

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LON FRAN opened at GBX 117.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £226.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.62. Franchise Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 104.66 and a 12-month high of GBX 160.

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franchise Brands had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Franchise Brands will post 11.3266098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Franchise Brands

In related news, insider Stephen Hemsley acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 per share, for a total transaction of £84,100. Insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Brands News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Franchise Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insider buy: Non?executive Stephen Hemsley purchased 72,500 shares at GBX 116, signalling management confidence and providing a vote of confidence to the market.

Insider buy: Non?executive Stephen Hemsley purchased 72,500 shares at GBX 116, signalling management confidence and providing a vote of confidence to the market. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg reaffirmed a “buy” and set a GBX 185 price target, indicating broker-led upside relative to the current share price. Digital Look

Berenberg reaffirmed a “buy” and set a GBX 185 price target, indicating broker-led upside relative to the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Debt reduction and AIM listing retained — management says it has paid down debt and will stay on AIM, lowering leverage risk and preserving access to capital markets. Franchise Brands pays down debt and keeps Aim listing

Debt reduction and AIM listing retained — management says it has paid down debt and will stay on AIM, lowering leverage risk and preserving access to capital markets. Positive Sentiment: Strategic expansion partnerships: Five of Franchise Brands’ businesses partnered with BrandONE to accelerate franchise growth, which should support future system expansion and revenue scale. Five Franchise Brands Partner with BrandONE

Strategic expansion partnerships: Five of Franchise Brands’ businesses partnered with BrandONE to accelerate franchise growth, which should support future system expansion and revenue scale. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress: Management reports higher sales and profits and is targeting German and UK investment, signalling a push into new markets. Franchise Brands grows sales and profits

Operational progress: Management reports higher sales and profits and is targeting German and UK investment, signalling a push into new markets. Neutral Sentiment: Modest system sales growth: Reported system sales grew ~2% for 2025 — positive but modest, which may temper enthusiasm about near?term organic growth. Franchise Brands reports 2% system sales growth

Modest system sales growth: Reported system sales grew ~2% for 2025 — positive but modest, which may temper enthusiasm about near?term organic growth. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and franchise-level news (Fran Metrics/ClientTether, Brand expansions by individual brands) expand the company’s ecosystem but are incremental to consolidated results. Fran Metrics and ClientTether partnership

Partnerships and franchise-level news (Fran Metrics/ClientTether, Brand expansions by individual brands) expand the company’s ecosystem but are incremental to consolidated results. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and profitability concerns: Quarterly EPS was GBX 9, while net margin (5.66%) and ROE (3.60%) remain low; these metrics and modest growth may disappoint investors looking for stronger operational leverage.

Earnings and profitability concerns: Quarterly EPS was GBX 9, while net margin (5.66%) and ROE (3.60%) remain low; these metrics and modest growth may disappoint investors looking for stronger operational leverage. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation pressure: The share price sits below both the 50?day (GBX 128.53) and 200?day (GBX 130.62) moving averages and below the consensus broker target gap to current price, which can trigger selling by short?term technical traders.

About Franchise Brands

(Get Free Report)

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on B2B van-based service with seven franchise brands and a presence in 10 countries across the UK, North America and Europe. The Group is focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model and has a combined network of over 600 franchisees.

The Company owns several market-leading brands with long trading histories, including Pirtek in Europe, Filta, Metro Rod and Metro Plumb, all of which benefit from the Group’s central support services, particularly technology, marketing, and finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.