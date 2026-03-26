Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180.

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Ecora Resources Stock Performance

About Ecora Resources

Shares of ECOR opened at GBX 125.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ecora Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 48 and a twelve month high of GBX 155.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.93. The firm has a market cap of £313.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.53.

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Ecora Royalties is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company.

Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security.

Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams and has a strong organic growth profile driven by royalties and streams already acquired and expected to generate substantial additional cash flow within the next five years.

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