REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.87 on March 26th

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8675 per share on Thursday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of FEPI stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $574.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.