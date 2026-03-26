REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.87 on March 26th

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8675 per share on Thursday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of FEPI stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $574.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

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REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

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The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them. FEPI was launched on Oct 9, 2023 and is issued by REX.

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