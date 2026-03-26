iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 8.0% increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Price Performance
Shares of CMR stock opened at C$50.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.06. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 1-year low of C$50.00 and a 1-year high of C$50.14.
iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Company Profile
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