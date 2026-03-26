Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (HQGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 27th

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

HQGO opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. Hartford US Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

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About Hartford US Quality Growth ETF

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Further Reading

The Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (HQGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford US Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a multifactor index of US large-cap stocks with strong growth potential, while also increasing exposure to quality and momentum. The index is designed to alleviate the concentration risk inherent in cap-weighted indices. HQGO was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by The Hartford.

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