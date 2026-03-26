First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2942 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FEX stock opened at $123.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.51 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $88.06 and a 52 week high of $128.37.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
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