First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2942 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FEX stock opened at $123.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.51 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $88.06 and a 52 week high of $128.37.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor’s constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.