First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3264 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:FDT opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $97.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 352.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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