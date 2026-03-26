First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNXGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3141 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNX opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $128.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $138.71.

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

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The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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Dividend History for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX)

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