First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3141 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNX opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $128.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $138.71.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.