World Equity Group Inc. Makes New $632,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October $FOCT

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. World Equity Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 42.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 188,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 12.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 233,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at $1,049,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 603,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. The company has a market cap of $919.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

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