Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) Issues Earnings Results

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($15.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Brenmiller Energy stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525,456.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brenmiller Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brenmiller Energy currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy is a Tel Aviv–based technology company specializing in industrial-scale thermal energy storage solutions. The firm’s core business centers on its proprietary Adiabatic Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) process, which captures excess or off-peak electricity to drive compressors and store heat in insulated thermal tanks. By re-introducing the stored heat into the compressed air stream at a later time, the system generates clean, dispatchable energy without relying on fossil fuels.

The company’s flagship product, StorageCube, integrates its A-CAES technology with advanced control software to deliver reliable power and high-temperature heat for a variety of applications.

Further Reading

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