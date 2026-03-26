iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Lifted by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,936 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,963,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,500 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,724,000 after buying an additional 2,776,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,772,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,034,000 after buying an additional 1,671,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

IVV stock opened at $659.74 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $684.35 and its 200 day moving average is $680.03. The stock has a market cap of $725.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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