iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Lifted by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,936 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,963,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,500 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,724,000 after buying an additional 2,776,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,772,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,034,000 after buying an additional 1,671,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market breadth and technical signals suggest a countertrend rally toward higher S&P levels, which would lift IVV if sustained. Is the S&P 500’s Countertrend Rally Underway?
- Positive Sentiment: Optimism around possible Iran?US ceasefire talks has driven intraday buying across U.S. indices, a direct tailwind for IVV given its S&P exposure. S&P 500: US Indices Rally Today as Iran Ceasefire Optimism Sweeps the Market
- Positive Sentiment: Early moves lower in interest rates have supported rallies in major indices; easing rate expectations can buoy big?cap growth names that drive IVV. NASDAQ 100 Index, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Rallying Early on Rates Drop
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its 2026 year?end S&P 500 target, citing strong tech earnings and resilient growth — a bullish institutional view that could support IVV over the medium term. Barclays raises 2026 year-end S&P 500 target to 7,650 despite Middle East, inflation risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Major U.S. indices are waiting for decisive headlines to sustain direction — this market indecision means IVV could see sharp intraday swings without a clear trend. NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Waiting for Headlines
- Negative Sentiment: An economist warns the AI?driven rally may have peaked, raising downside risk for tech?heavy indices and thus pressure on IVV if earnings or sentiment disappoint. Has the AI Bubble Burst Already? Why This Economist Says the S&P 500 Peak Has Passed.
- Negative Sentiment: Renewed doubts about ceasefire progress pushed the S&P down and kept the Fear & Greed index in “Extreme Fear,” raising downside volatility risk for IVV. S&P 500 Falls As Trump’s Ceasefire Hopes Dim: Fear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Extreme Fear’ Zone
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil and Middle East tensions have pressured stocks, with energy strength and tech weakness contributing to a pullback that can weigh on IVV. S&P 500: Stock Market Weak Today As Oil Rallies, Uncertainty Builds
- Negative Sentiment: The S&P 500 hit a six?month low after multiple down weeks, signaling broader weakness that could keep IVV under pressure until sentiment/stress eases. S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Falls to 6-Month Low
- Negative Sentiment: Futures fell after headlines that Iran denied negotiations, showing how quickly geopolitical headlines can reverse intraday gains and pressure IVV. Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Futures Fall As Iran Says ‘No Negotiations’ Took Place With US—Coherent, Apollo Global, GameStop In Focus
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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