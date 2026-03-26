Paragon Advisors LLC Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.6% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $347.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $390.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom warns TSMC is hitting production capacity limits — markets view the bottleneck as evidence of sustained demand for TSMC’s leading-edge nodes, supporting pricing power and long-term revenue visibility. Read More.

Broadcom warns TSMC is hitting production capacity limits — markets view the bottleneck as evidence of sustained demand for TSMC’s leading-edge nodes, supporting pricing power and long-term revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ASML’s nearly $8B order for EUV tools signals a multiyear memory/AI capex cycle that increases demand for advanced packaging and leading-node wafer capacity — a structural tailwind for TSM as the primary contract manufacturer for AI GPUs and server chips. Read More.

ASML’s nearly $8B order for EUV tools signals a multiyear memory/AI capex cycle that increases demand for advanced packaging and leading-node wafer capacity — a structural tailwind for TSM as the primary contract manufacturer for AI GPUs and server chips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Arm’s new AGI CPU is being built on TSMC 3nm (with Meta partnership) — another concrete order/roadmap signal that TSMC’s advanced nodes will see durable hyperscaler and AI customer demand. Read More.

Arm’s new AGI CPU is being built on TSMC 3nm (with Meta partnership) — another concrete order/roadmap signal that TSMC’s advanced nodes will see durable hyperscaler and AI customer demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying by a TSMC VP and recent analyst price-target upgrades reinforce management confidence and a constructive sell-side view on growth and margins. Read More.

Insider buying by a TSMC VP and recent analyst price-target upgrades reinforce management confidence and a constructive sell-side view on growth and margins. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analysis pieces compare TSMC with other AI-infrastructure names (Broadcom, Micron, AMD) and highlight TSMC’s strategic role — useful for positioning but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More.

Broader analysis pieces compare TSMC with other AI-infrastructure names (Broadcom, Micron, AMD) and highlight TSMC’s strategic role — useful for positioning but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and commodity risks (energy, helium supply disruptions tied to the Iran conflict) raise the prospect of production interruptions or higher fab operating costs — a material operational risk for Taiwan-based fabs. Read More.

Geopolitical and commodity risks (energy, helium supply disruptions tied to the Iran conflict) raise the prospect of production interruptions or higher fab operating costs — a material operational risk for Taiwan-based fabs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Logistics and ecosystem moves (e.g., UPS $100M Taiwan hub) show supply-chain players scaling to support elevated chip flows — reduces distribution friction and signals sustained order volumes. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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