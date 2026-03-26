Paragon Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,876,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,557,000 after purchasing an additional 445,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,922,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,073,000 after purchasing an additional 117,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,638,365,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,775,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,834,000 after purchasing an additional 269,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,599,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,940,000 after purchasing an additional 431,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

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CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $385.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.43, a PEG ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 19,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total value of $7,960,999.02. Following the sale, the president owned 406,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,278,400.64. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.45, for a total value of $6,533,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 195,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,252,415.35. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,469 shares of company stock worth $48,369,351. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike unveiled a wave of AI?first products (Agentic MDR, Falcon Data Security and the Charlotte AI AgentWorks no?code ecosystem) that aim to drive upsells, services revenue and deepen Falcon’s data moat. Charlotte AI AgentWorks

CrowdStrike unveiled a wave of AI?first products (Agentic MDR, Falcon Data Security and the Charlotte AI AgentWorks no?code ecosystem) that aim to drive upsells, services revenue and deepen Falcon’s data moat. Positive Sentiment: Expanded strategic integrations with IBM (Charlotte AI <> IBM ATOM) and Intel (optimizing Falcon for AI PCs) should broaden enterprise distribution and make Falcon more entrenched on endpoints and in SOC workflows. These partner moves materially improve GTM reach. CrowdStrike and IBM Expand Strategic Collaboration

Expanded strategic integrations with IBM (Charlotte AI <> IBM ATOM) and Intel (optimizing Falcon for AI PCs) should broaden enterprise distribution and make Falcon more entrenched on endpoints and in SOC workflows. These partner moves materially improve GTM reach. Positive Sentiment: Broad ecosystem endorsements (AWS, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Anthropic, Accenture, Deloitte, etc.) around the Charlotte/Falcon launches validate the technology and help scale partner?led adoption. Autonomous Security and the New AI Arms Race

Broad ecosystem endorsements (AWS, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Anthropic, Accenture, Deloitte, etc.) around the Charlotte/Falcon launches validate the technology and help scale partner?led adoption. Neutral Sentiment: CrowdStrike announced Flex for Services (extending Falcon Flex to services) and ran a startup accelerator (Jazz winner) — positive for long?term monetization and PR but unlikely to move near?term fundamentals dramatically. Flex for Services

CrowdStrike announced Flex for Services (extending Falcon Flex to services) and ran a startup accelerator (Jazz winner) — positive for long?term monetization and PR but unlikely to move near?term fundamentals dramatically. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling was disclosed (CEO George Kurtz, CFO Burt Podbere, President Michael Sentonas, CAO Anurag Saha and others sold shares on March 23). Heavy insider sales can amplify negative sentiment and short?term pressure even if proceeds are for diversification or tax planning. SEC Form 4 (Kurtz sale)

Significant insider selling was disclosed (CEO George Kurtz, CFO Burt Podbere, President Michael Sentonas, CAO Anurag Saha and others sold shares on March 23). Heavy insider sales can amplify negative sentiment and short?term pressure even if proceeds are for diversification or tax planning. Negative Sentiment: Sector rotation and valuation concerns: investors are rotating out of high?multiple software/cyber names and debating whether AI tooling will compress pricing or commoditize parts of security workflows. That macro/peer weakness is weighing on CRWD. High?multiple software sentiment weakens

Sector rotation and valuation concerns: investors are rotating out of high?multiple software/cyber names and debating whether AI tooling will compress pricing or commoditize parts of security workflows. That macro/peer weakness is weighing on CRWD. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and premium valuation remain headwinds — CRWD trades below key short?term moving averages and at a high multiple on growth expectations, which can prolong volatility until consistent ARR/cash?flow acceleration is proven. CrowdStrike Stock Outlook

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Argus decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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