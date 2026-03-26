Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF is Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.8% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

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