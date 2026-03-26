JBS (NYSE:JBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.86 EPS

JBS (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.86), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $23.06 billion for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

JBS Price Performance

JBS stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Santander raised JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings raised JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 price objective on shares of JBS in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JBS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNDES Participacoes S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,874,074,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in JBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JBS in the second quarter worth $161,969,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of JBS during the third quarter worth $143,175,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBS by 23,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,583,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after buying an additional 6,555,634 shares during the period.

About JBS

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JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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