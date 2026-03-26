Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 395.8% in March

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 238,798 shares, an increase of 395.8% from the February 26th total of 48,166 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,315 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Komatsu Price Performance

Shares of KMTUY opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.56 billion. Komatsu has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

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Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu’s product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

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