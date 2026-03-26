Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Up 127.3% in March

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 396,108 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the February 26th total of 174,239 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Journey Energy Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of JRNGF opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Journey Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.46.

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About Journey Energy

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Journey Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) is an upstream oil and gas company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, light crude oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. Through its portfolio of assets, Journey Energy focuses on value-driven growth by applying modern drilling and completion techniques to both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Journey Energy’s operations are concentrated in key resource plays such as the Montney and Duvernay formations in northeastern British Columbia and Alberta, as well as the Mannville and Cardium intervals in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

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