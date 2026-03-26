Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Holdings Boosted by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

MSI stock opened at $450.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $441.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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