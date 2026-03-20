O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.77 and last traded at $87.6160, with a volume of 2555660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

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O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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