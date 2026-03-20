Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GBNXF. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Gibson Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

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Gibson Energy is a midstream energy services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that provides crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products storage, terminalling, processing and transportation. With a network of terminals, pipelines, truck racks and processing facilities, the company serves producers, refiners, marketers and other midstream operators across Western Canada and parts of the U.S. Its comprehensive offerings include product handling, blending, distribution and marketing services tailored to meet fluctuating energy market demands.

Gibson Energy’s infrastructure portfolio includes crude oil and refined product terminals, an NGL fractionation facility and bulk storage sites strategically located near key supply basins such as the Alberta oil sands region and the U.S.

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