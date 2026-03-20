Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 2,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 12,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Up 0.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 10.91%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

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