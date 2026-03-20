Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 and last traded at GBX 159, with a volume of 240098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.

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Midwich Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 22.37 EPS for the quarter. Midwich Group had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Midwich Group plc will post 36.9099991 EPS for the current year.

Midwich Group Company Profile

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Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

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