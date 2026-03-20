Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 372,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 178,001 shares.The stock last traded at $7.8650 and had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Subaru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Subaru Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Subaru by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Subaru by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 381,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Subaru by 27.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Company Profile

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Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well?established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

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