Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.43. Umicore shares last traded at $4.3865, with a volume of 3,117 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMICY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Umicore Stock Down 1.6%

Umicore Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

(Get Free Report)

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced materials and catalysts that support clean mobility, energy storage and sustainable resource management. Its activities span the refining and recovery of precious metals, the production of emission control catalysts for the automotive industry, and the sourcing of materials for rechargeable batteries.

Umicore operates through three main business units: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling.

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