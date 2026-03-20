Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TIC Solutions (TIC)

TIC Solutions (NYSE: TIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2026 – TIC Solutions had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $11.50 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – TIC Solutions is now covered by Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2026 – TIC Solutions had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from $14.00.

3/12/2026 – TIC Solutions is now covered by Weiss Ratings. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – TIC Solutions was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

Acuren Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC) is a leading provider of non?destructive testing (NDT), inspection, engineering and consulting services to the energy, petrochemical, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. The company employs a range of advanced testing techniques—such as ultrasonic, radiographic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, eddy current and acoustic emission—to evaluate the integrity of pressure vessels, pipelines, storage tanks and other critical assets. By combining field inspections with laboratory analysis, Acuren helps clients identify defects, prevent equipment failures and meet regulatory requirements.

In addition to core NDT capabilities, Acuren offers specialty engineering and consulting services including fitness?for?service assessments, corrosion under insulation surveys, mechanical integrity programs, failure analysis and field machining.

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