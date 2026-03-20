B. Riley Financial Increases Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) Price Target to $23.00

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Almonty Industries from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Almonty Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

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Almonty Industries Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almonty Industries

NASDAQ ALM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. 3,195,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,788. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38. Almonty Industries has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Almonty Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Key Stories Impacting Almonty Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Almonty Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Two analyst actions increase upside expectations — Oppenheimer raised its price target to $19 and kept an “outperform” rating, and DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” with a $25 target. These calls signal analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga: Analyst Notes

Two analyst actions increase upside expectations — Oppenheimer raised its price target to $19 and kept an “outperform” rating, and DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” with a $25 target. These calls signal analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress at Sangdong: company reports first ore delivered to the ROM pad and transition toward active mining ahead of commercial production — a major milestone that supports future revenue growth as the mine ramps. Almonty Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Operational progress at Sangdong: company reports first ore delivered to the ROM pad and transition toward active mining ahead of commercial production — a major milestone that supports future revenue growth as the mine ramps. Positive Sentiment: Tungsten market tailwind — reported APT tungsten prices have surged year?over?year, which should materially improve future cash flows if Almonty sustains production. FinancialPost: Tungsten Pricing & Results

Tungsten market tailwind — reported APT tungsten prices have surged year?over?year, which should materially improve future cash flows if Almonty sustains production. Positive Sentiment: Sangdong relaunch seen as signaling Korea’s return to tungsten production, supporting longer?term demand/supply dynamics favorable to ALM. KoreaTimes: Sangdong Mine Relaunch

Sangdong relaunch seen as signaling Korea’s return to tungsten production, supporting longer?term demand/supply dynamics favorable to ALM. Positive Sentiment: Amendments to the US$75.1M Korea Tungsten loan were reported, which may provide financing flexibility for the Sangdong ramp; this reduces a key execution risk if terms are supportive. TipRanks: Loan Amendments

Amendments to the US$75.1M Korea Tungsten loan were reported, which may provide financing flexibility for the Sangdong ramp; this reduces a key execution risk if terms are supportive. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports show anomalous zero values and NaN changes across March publications — likely a data/reporting artifact rather than a real shift in short positioning; treat with caution.

Short?interest reports show anomalous zero values and NaN changes across March publications — likely a data/reporting artifact rather than a real shift in short positioning; treat with caution. Neutral Sentiment: Headline comparison pieces and peer analyses are circulating but add little immediate new information for ALM’s near?term price action. AmericanBankingNews: Peer Comparison

Headline comparison pieces and peer analyses are circulating but add little immediate new information for ALM’s near?term price action. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results disappointed: EPS and revenue missed consensus (reported -$0.43 EPS vs -$0.01 est; revenue below estimates), with negative margins and ROE — this weaker near?term financial performance likely explains selling pressure despite the operational positives. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary

About Almonty Industries

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Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.

Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.

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