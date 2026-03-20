B. Riley Financial Increases Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) Price Target to $23.00

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Almonty Industries from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Almonty Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ALM
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almonty Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Almonty Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.
Key Stories Impacting Almonty Industries
Here are the key news stories impacting Almonty Industries this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Two analyst actions increase upside expectations — Oppenheimer raised its price target to $19 and kept an “outperform” rating, and DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” with a $25 target. These calls signal analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga: Analyst Notes
- Positive Sentiment: Operational progress at Sangdong: company reports first ore delivered to the ROM pad and transition toward active mining ahead of commercial production — a major milestone that supports future revenue growth as the mine ramps. Almonty Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Tungsten market tailwind — reported APT tungsten prices have surged year?over?year, which should materially improve future cash flows if Almonty sustains production. FinancialPost: Tungsten Pricing & Results
- Positive Sentiment: Sangdong relaunch seen as signaling Korea’s return to tungsten production, supporting longer?term demand/supply dynamics favorable to ALM. KoreaTimes: Sangdong Mine Relaunch
- Positive Sentiment: Amendments to the US$75.1M Korea Tungsten loan were reported, which may provide financing flexibility for the Sangdong ramp; this reduces a key execution risk if terms are supportive. TipRanks: Loan Amendments
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports show anomalous zero values and NaN changes across March publications — likely a data/reporting artifact rather than a real shift in short positioning; treat with caution.
- Neutral Sentiment: Headline comparison pieces and peer analyses are circulating but add little immediate new information for ALM’s near?term price action. AmericanBankingNews: Peer Comparison
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results disappointed: EPS and revenue missed consensus (reported -$0.43 EPS vs -$0.01 est; revenue below estimates), with negative margins and ROE — this weaker near?term financial performance likely explains selling pressure despite the operational positives. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary
About Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.
Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.