DHI Group’s (DHX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 296.83% from the stock’s previous close.

DHX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DHI Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHX

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.52. 144,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. 22NW LP lifted its position in DHI Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,299,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 696,294 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,337,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in DHI Group by 477.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 484,019 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,108 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company’s primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.