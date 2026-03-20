Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 20th (ANL, CEVA, EXPI, FLNC, GNRC, IMVT, MHA, OGE, PERI, PLAB)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 20th:

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

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TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC). The firm issued a hold rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MHA (LON:MHA). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 215 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB). They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

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