Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 20th (ANL, CEVA, EXPI, FLNC, GNRC, IMVT, MHA, OGE, PERI, PLAB)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 20th:

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC). The firm issued a hold rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MHA (LON:MHA). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 215 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB). They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

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