FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $412.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FedEx from $294.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC raised FedEx from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.52.

Get FedEx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded up $6.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $392.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 103.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.