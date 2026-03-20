FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $412.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FedEx from $294.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC raised FedEx from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.52.
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FedEx Price Performance
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 103.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat and guidance raised — FedEx posted $5.25 adj. EPS and $24B revenue, topped estimates and raised FY26 profit guidance, the core reason investors are buying the stock. FedEx Reports Strong Third Quarter Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts revising forecasts upward — Multiple firms raised price targets and kept buy/overweight views after the results, supporting further upside momentum. These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On FedEx Following Upbeat Q3 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades and higher targets from major firms — Recent raises from Stephens, Wells Fargo, BofA and TD Cowen (all with larger upside to current levels) helped lift sentiment and premarket/early trading. Benzinga: broker moves
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat analysis: fundamentals and spin?off strategy supportive — MarketBeat highlights Network 2.0 execution, freight spin?off plans and institutional accumulation as positive structural factors, but notes valuation and macro risks. FedEx (FDX) MarketBeat coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate surfaces — Some commentary (Seeking Alpha) flags a strong quarter but warns the stock may be richly valued after the rally; watch multiples vs. peers. FedEx: A Strong Q3, But A Rich Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and fuel?cost risk — Management said demand is holding but warned the Iran war and surging fuel prices could hurt late?year results; fuel surcharge helps but higher oil remains a margin headwind. FedEx sees global demand holding amid Iran war, raises profit outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/PR hiccup — The NTSB opened an investigation into a near miss between a FedEx plane and an Alaska Airlines jet; any aviation safety issues can draw regulatory scrutiny. NTSB investigating close call between FedEx, Alaska Airlines jets
- Negative Sentiment: Mix of analyst views — A few shops (e.g., Morgan Stanley) still carry cautious/underweight stances despite tweaking targets, and Zacks moved FDX from strong?buy to hold — keep an eye on divergent analyst calls. Zacks: rating change
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
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