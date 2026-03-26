Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Insider Sells £7,500 in Stock

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report) insider Mike Murphy sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1, for a total value of £7,500.

Hamak Gold Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of HAMA opened at GBX 0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.20. Hamak Gold Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.36 and a 12 month high of GBX 7.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.64.

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See Also

Hamak Strategy Ltd. (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a Company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy.

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