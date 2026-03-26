Reviewing Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) and TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ormat Technologies and TC Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $989.54 million 6.81 $123.90 million $2.01 55.06 TC Energy $10.91 billion 6.13 $2.52 billion $2.32 27.66

Analyst Ratings

TC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies. TC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ormat Technologies and TC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 4 8 0 2.67 TC Energy 1 6 7 0 2.43

Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $129.09, suggesting a potential upside of 16.65%. TC Energy has a consensus price target of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Ormat Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than TC Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and TC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 12.52% 5.21% 2.27% TC Energy 23.04% 10.52% 3.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of TC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. TC Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ormat Technologies pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TC Energy pays out 106.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TC Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TC Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats TC Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

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Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers battery energy storage systems and related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About TC Energy

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TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 532 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 kilometers of liquids pipeline system that connects Alberta crude oil pipeline to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and the United States Gulf Coast. Further, the company owns or has interests in power generation facilities with approximately 4,600 megawatts; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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