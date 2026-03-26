Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 2,808 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IVE opened at $211.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $223.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.