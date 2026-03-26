Critical Survey: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kolibri Global Energy 26.95% 8.00% 5.84% Enovix -492.57% -64.29% -23.65%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kolibri Global Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Enovix 1 4 6 0 2.45

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kolibri Global Energy and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Enovix has a consensus target price of $13.46, suggesting a potential upside of 149.69%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Kolibri Global Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Kolibri Global Energy has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and Enovix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kolibri Global Energy $57.42 million 3.37 $15.48 million $0.50 10.92 Enovix $31.82 million 36.79 -$156.74 million ($0.77) -7.00

Kolibri Global Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kolibri Global Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Kolibri Global Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.