Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LAUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $32.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

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Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.10 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 16.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,060.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,101,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Laureate Education by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after purchasing an additional 105,712 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,384,000 after buying an additional 915,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 22.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,503,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after buying an additional 458,202 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

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Laureate Education, Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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