Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 157 and last traded at GBX 160.31, with a volume of 78200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Harworth Group from GBX 201 to GBX 202 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.75.

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Harworth Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93, a current ratio of 457.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £507.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.76.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 2.90 EPS for the quarter. Harworth Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harworth Group

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Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.

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