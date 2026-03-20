Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Jonathan Allan Sells 4,628 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 4,628 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $145,041.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,720.24. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jonathan Allan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Jonathan Allan sold 4,267 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $140,853.67.
Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of STOK opened at $33.91 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several firms reaffirmed or raised bullish views and price targets on STOK, supporting buying interest — Chardan reiterated a “Buy” rating. Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $39 price target, signaling notable upside vs. recent levels and likely attracting momentum buyers. BTIG Research reaffirmation (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $38 and Needham published a bullish outlook for strong price appreciation—additional analyst support that can underpin the rally. Wedbush Boosts Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $38.00
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Stoke’s experimental program highlights broader clinical potential beyond seizure control — reporting suggests the drug aims to reverse developmental loss in Dravet syndrome, which supports longer?term value. Beyond seizures: With experimental drug, Stoke aims to restore developmental loss in Dravet syndrome
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces examined a recent sharp pullback and the drivers behind it — useful context for traders but not new company-specific catalyst. Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) What Triggered This Sudden Drop?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including the CFO, general counsel and other executives) disclosed sizable sales across March 17–19, trimming positions by double-digit percentages — insider selling can weigh on sentiment and prompt investor caution. Representative filing: SEC Form 4 (Jonathan Allan)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Loop Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STOK
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.
The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.
Further Reading
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