Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Jonathan Allan Sells 4,628 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 4,628 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $145,041.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,720.24. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Jonathan Allan sold 4,267 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $140,853.67.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of STOK opened at $33.91 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics News Summary

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Loop Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

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Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

Further Reading

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