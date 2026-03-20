GAP (NYSE:GAP) CFO Katrina O’connell Sells 8,486 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 8,486 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $201,457.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $273,081.22. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Katrina O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Katrina O’connell sold 153,413 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $3,658,900.05.

On Monday, March 16th, Katrina O’connell sold 16,036 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $380,694.64.

GAP Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of GAP stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.29.

GAP Increases Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.31%.GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,399,000 after buying an additional 151,297 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in GAP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore raised their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.46.

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About GAP

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Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

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