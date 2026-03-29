FMC Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

FMC has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. FMC has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FMC to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

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FMC Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FMC opened at $15.74 on Friday. FMC has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). FMC had a negative net margin of 64.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.59.

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FMC Company Profile

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FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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